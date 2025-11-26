Ball Corporation $BALL Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,741 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ball were worth $32,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Ball by 145.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ball by 103.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $175,270.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,355.80. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Stock Up 1.2%

Ball stock opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.56. Ball Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $63.35. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ball from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BALL

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.