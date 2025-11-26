Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $36,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,204,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,111,452,000 after purchasing an additional 176,811 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,272,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,061,000 after acquiring an additional 202,755 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,038,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,755,000 after acquiring an additional 964,085 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 108.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,219 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,905,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,347,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG opened at $201.29 on Wednesday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52 week low of $172.71 and a 52 week high of $249.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 10.18%.Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research cut Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.17.

Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

