Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,102,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,947 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 3.27% of Janus Henderson Group worth $198,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 40.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 86.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 52.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 27,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,244,242.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 113,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,770.22. This trade represents a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHG opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $554.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.57 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.06%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JHG. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

