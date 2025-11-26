Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,036 Shares of Owens Corning Inc $OC

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Owens Corning were worth $33,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $109.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Owens Corning Inc has a 12-month low of $97.53 and a 12-month high of $210.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.59.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%.The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. Owens Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OC. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $210.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.67.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

