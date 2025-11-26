Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. $DMO Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 97,825 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 183,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the period.

NYSE DMO opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

