Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 74,477 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,477 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $40,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 13.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 3.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLH stock opened at $224.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $263.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CLH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

