Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM Shares Purchased by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,001.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,753,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $141,149,000 after buying an additional 1,594,206 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1,663.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,027,175 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $81,927,000 after acquiring an additional 968,919 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,471,281 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $117,349,000 after purchasing an additional 875,712 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $56,821,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,673,358 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,503,205,000 after purchasing an additional 425,461 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,300.85. This trade represents a 15.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 24,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,260. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $103.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.87.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.22. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 10.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.63.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

