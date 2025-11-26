Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,761 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $37,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,988,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922,958 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,686,743,000 after buying an additional 9,678,339 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,218,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,443,000 after buying an additional 5,728,914 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,534.9% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,916,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,573,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $100.80 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $135.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.22.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

