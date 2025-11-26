Rhumbline Advisers Has $34.26 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,934 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Solar were worth $34,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth $202,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in First Solar by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,114 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 512.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on First Solar from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank cut First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $198.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.79.

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock opened at $260.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $281.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.08). First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total value of $9,914,554.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,514.24. The trade was a 70.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,219,995.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,904.82. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 48,912 shares of company stock worth $12,971,349 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.