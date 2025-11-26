Rhumbline Advisers Sells 615 Shares of Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Encompass Health were worth $32,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 749.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 19.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:EHC opened at $116.21 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $127.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.55.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $136.30 million for the quarter. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 14.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

