Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.5% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $111.73 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $96.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 31.85%.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $89,407.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,298.75. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Jean Guy Simard sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $193,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $153,450. This represents a 55.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,002. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

