JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Equity Residential $EQR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,243,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,317,296 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $218,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $165,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,711,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,027 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 190.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 674,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,272,000 after purchasing an additional 442,584 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $27,944,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $26,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EQR. Mizuho lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $73.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE EQR opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.45. Equity Residential has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $78.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.11.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $782.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.42%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.