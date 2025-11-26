Country Trust Bank Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $49,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Cove Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $255.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $262.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

