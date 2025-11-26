11,780 Shares in Braze, Inc. $BRZE Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRZE. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Braze in the 1st quarter worth approximately $691,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Braze by 250.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,813,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Price Performance

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.10. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $48.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Braze had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.420 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 9,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $260,778.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 195,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,203,244.88. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,456 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $122,851.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 219,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,720.58. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,397. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, September 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Braze from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Braze from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Braze

Braze Company Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.