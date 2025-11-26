Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 17,141 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $186,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $570.00 price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $395.00 to $479.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $473.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.17.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $429.80 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.87 and a 52 week high of $495.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of -174.01 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $456.13 and its 200-day moving average is $393.87.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total value of $635,130.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,403,347.90. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 12,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total transaction of $5,484,039.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,264 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,155.52. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $35,705,793. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

