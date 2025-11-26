Correct Capital Wealth Management Has $1.06 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Correct Capital Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Correct Capital Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,106,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $652.50.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:MA opened at $546.50 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $561.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $568.80. The stock has a market cap of $490.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

