Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hologic were worth $35,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 17.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 296,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after buying an additional 43,706 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,191,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,577,000 after buying an additional 80,468 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 5.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $540,864.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 47,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,841.52. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $9,265,835.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,234,624 shares in the company, valued at $82,682,769.28. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Hologic from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.55. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $80.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.73.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

