Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 232,302 Shares of Bioventus Inc. $BVS

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 468.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,302 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BVS. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 35.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bioventus by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,554,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,371,000 after purchasing an additional 92,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bioventus by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BVS opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. Bioventus Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $644.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88.

In related news, Director Michelle Mcmurry-Heath sold 17,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $131,341.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 56,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,917.74. This represents a 23.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

