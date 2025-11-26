Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 15,458 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 984,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NiSource were worth $39,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in NiSource by 90.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 2,668.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Performance

NiSource stock opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. NiSource, Inc has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.25 million. NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research raised NiSource to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NiSource to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NiSource

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.