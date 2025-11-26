2,217 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK Acquired by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,405,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,034,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IJK stock opened at $96.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.77.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

