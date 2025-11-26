Lennox International, Inc. $LII Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lennox International were worth $40,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LII. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LII. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Lennox International from $598.00 to $555.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $535.00 to $475.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $501.00 to $493.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.85, for a total value of $295,110.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,714.85. The trade was a 7.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $484.74 on Wednesday. Lennox International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $443.19 and a 52-week high of $689.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $508.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $6.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.29. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 91.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.68 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lennox International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.750-23.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lennox International, Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

