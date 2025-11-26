Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Increases Position in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Solventum by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solventum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 3.8% in the second quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 31.9% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Solventum by 5.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SOLV shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solventum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

NYSE SOLV opened at $85.79 on Wednesday. Solventum Corporation has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $86.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.07. Solventum had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Solventum’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

