F5, Inc. $FFIV Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,483 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 176,201 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $39,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in F5 by 8.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 471,011 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $138,628,000 after purchasing an additional 36,375 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,359,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $240.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.82. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $346.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $810.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on F5 from $352.00 to $336.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded F5 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $321.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.56.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.98, for a total value of $328,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,357,586.54. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 8,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.78, for a total value of $2,077,670.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,301.54. The trade was a 27.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock worth $6,810,713. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

