Rhumbline Advisers Buys 42,602 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 520,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,602 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $42,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $692,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 10.6% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Argus upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estee Lauder Companies

In related news, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $476,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 19,521 shares of company stock worth $1,770,602 in the last 90 days. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE EL opened at $91.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.32. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.26%.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

