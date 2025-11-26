Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in Payoneer Global Inc. $PAYO

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,881,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,056 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,403,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,970,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,574,000 after purchasing an additional 260,306 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,537,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,101,000 after buying an additional 1,014,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,058,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after buying an additional 226,215 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Payoneer Global Price Performance
Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price objective on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.57.
Payoneer Global Profile
Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.
