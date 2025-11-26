Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in Payoneer Global Inc. $PAYO

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,881,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,056 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,403,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,970,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,574,000 after purchasing an additional 260,306 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,537,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,101,000 after buying an additional 1,014,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,058,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after buying an additional 226,215 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $270.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.66 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Payoneer Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price objective on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

