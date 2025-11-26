MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

MillerKnoll has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. MillerKnoll has a payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MillerKnoll to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

MLKN traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 124,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. MillerKnoll has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $25.96.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that MillerKnoll will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

