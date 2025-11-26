GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR) Stock Price Up 10.3% – Time to Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $24.1710. 2,307,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,810,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 1,209.8% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 82,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 76,614 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 415.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 74,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 59,945 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 948.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 33,248 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 1,744.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the third quarter worth $509,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (PTIR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Inc stock. PTIR was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

