Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Trading Up 10.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) rose 10.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.85 and last traded at GBX 10.85. Approximately 142,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 168,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.80.

Indus Gas Trading Up 10.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of £19.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.03.

Indus Gas Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

