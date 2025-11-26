YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:GOOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.23

YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:GOOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2278 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 7,588.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a 39.3% increase from YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.
YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,061. The company has a market capitalization of $208.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23. YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $15.96.
YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
