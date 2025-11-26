YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:GOOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.23

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2025

YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:GOOYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2278 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 7,588.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a 39.3% increase from YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,061. The company has a market capitalization of $208.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23. YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $15.96.

YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF (GOOY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Alphabet Inc stock (GOOGL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys GOOY was launched on Jul 27, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:GOOY)

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.