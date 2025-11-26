Anil Ranganath Sells 3,000 Shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Anil Ranganath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $435,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,545.10. This trade represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TMDX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.75. The company had a trading volume of 852,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,831. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.29. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 16.20%.The business had revenue of $143.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,605,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,113,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,448,000 after buying an additional 2,209,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,845,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 778,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,913 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 54.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 635,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,291,000 after acquiring an additional 223,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TransMedics Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

