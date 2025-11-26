YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on December 1st

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5,299.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.3%

NVDY traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,288,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,198. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $26.06.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Nvidia stock (NVDA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

