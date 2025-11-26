Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) Chairman Buys $126,360.00 in Stock

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) Chairman Leonard Tannenbaum acquired 13,000 shares of Sunrise Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $126,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 3,011,226 shares in the company, valued at $29,269,116.72. The trade was a 0.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sunrise Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of SUNS stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 61,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,753. The stock has a market cap of $135.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Sunrise Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.48% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Sunrise Realty Trust has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.320 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Sunrise Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Sunrise Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Sunrise Realty Trust from $11.25 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrise Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUNS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sunrise Realty Trust by 55.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 372,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 133,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 19.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 94,628 shares in the last quarter. GatePass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 19.9% in the second quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 446,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 74,193 shares in the last quarter.

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

