YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMO) Declares $0.05 Dividend

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2,274.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.
YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance
XOMO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 27,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,013. YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19.
YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
