YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMO) Declares $0.05 Dividend

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2,274.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

XOMO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 27,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,013. YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19.

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (XOMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Exxon Mobil Corporation stock (XOM) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

