Stephen Case Buys 5,000 Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Stock

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2025

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLPGet Free Report) Director Stephen Case acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $75,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 11,958,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,938,837.85. This trade represents a 0.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maui Land & Pineapple Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of MLP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 19,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,806. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $312.93 million, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MLP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Maui Land & Pineapple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Maui Land & Pineapple has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,710,000. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 992,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,255 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 8.0% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 46,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Steinberganna Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. 24.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

