Ali Dasdan Sells 5,666 Shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 520,474 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,220. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Ali Dasdan sold 5,666 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $165,390.54.

On Monday, September 8th, Ali Dasdan sold 12,812 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $384,360.00.

NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.67. 2,072,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $33.33.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Dropbox had a net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Dropbox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 2.4% in the second quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 5.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

