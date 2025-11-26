Robert Field Purchases 3,000 Shares of First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) Director Robert Field purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $40,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,130. This trade represents a 75.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

First Us Bancsh Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ FUSB traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $13.51. 9,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. First Us Bancsh has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67.

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter. First Us Bancsh had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

First Us Bancsh Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. First Us Bancsh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Us Bancsh in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Us Bancsh

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUSB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Us Bancsh by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Us Bancsh by 37.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in First Us Bancsh by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 377,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

First Us Bancsh Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

