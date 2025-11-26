James Eric Bjornholt Sells 4,292 Shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $216,273.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,184.71. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.57. 6,266,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,679,809. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $77.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently -404.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 223.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,486 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 53.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 128,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

