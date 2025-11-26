Scott Hart Sells 10,000 Shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Hart sold 10,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,000. The trade was a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

StepStone Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ STEP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.62. 820,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,297. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.07 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.45.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.15 million. StepStone Group had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is -14.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 99.6% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 111,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 55,433 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in StepStone Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 295,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after buying an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

