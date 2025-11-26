Xometry (XMTR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/5/2025 – Xometry had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $41.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Xometry had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Xometry was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at JMP Securities.

11/5/2025 – Xometry had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

11/5/2025 – Xometry had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Xometry had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $48.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Xometry had its price target raised by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Xometry had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

10/8/2025 – Xometry had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Xometry had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Miln sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $37,203.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 141,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,949.56. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Subir Dutt sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 71,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,880. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $661,196 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.