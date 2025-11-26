YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIAT) Declares Dividend of $0.05

YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0517 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 12,098.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.
YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FIAT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,283,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,064. YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43.
Shares of YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, December 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF
The YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (FIAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund aims to provide current income and inverse exposure to Coinbase stock (COIN), with a cap on potential gains. The fund pursues its objective through an actively managed synthetic covered put strategy, using US Treasurys as collateral FIAT was launched on Jul 9, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.