Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Insider Sells $93,654.00 in Stock

Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Ann Sentell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $93,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,481.98. This trade represents a 9.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shake Shack Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of SHAK traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,735. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average of $111.13. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.69. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.93 and a 1 year high of $144.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $367.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.69 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.10%.Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Shake Shack has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Shake Shack to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 679.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

