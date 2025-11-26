YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (AMZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3,905.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMZY remained flat at $13.56 during trading hours on Wednesday. 468,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,114. YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $20.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27.

Get YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZY. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF by 234.2% in the third quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares in the last quarter.

About YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (AMZY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Amazon stock (AMZN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.