Insider Buying: First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB) Director Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) Director Robert Field purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,840. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Us Bancsh Price Performance

NASDAQ:FUSB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924. First Us Bancsh has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $77.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.44.

Get First Us Bancsh alerts:

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter. First Us Bancsh had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

First Us Bancsh Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. First Us Bancsh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Us Bancsh in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Report on First Us Bancsh

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Us Bancsh

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Us Bancsh by 37.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of First Us Bancsh by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 377,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Us Bancsh by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

First Us Bancsh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Us Bancsh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Us Bancsh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.