Insider Selling: Walmart (NYSE:WMT) SVP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $746,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,535,221.85. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Walmart Stock Up 2.1%
Walmart stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.21. The stock had a trading volume of 17,774,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,575,637. The company has a market capitalization of $870.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $109.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.03.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
