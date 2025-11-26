PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Director Sells $1,186,326.45 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,186,326.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,031.05. The trade was a 44.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Allan Steven Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Allan Steven Jacobson sold 11,801 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $945,732.14.

On Friday, October 3rd, Allan Steven Jacobson sold 12,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $780,000.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, Allan Steven Jacobson sold 1,667 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $83,600.05.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $3.32 on Wednesday, reaching $86.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,474,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,735. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.60. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 106.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,419,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,161,000 after acquiring an additional 632,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,996,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,347,000 after buying an additional 541,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,497,000 after buying an additional 60,707 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,252,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 45.3% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after acquiring an additional 471,586 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Further Reading

