Roelof Botha Sells 75,000 Shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) Director Roelof Botha sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $17,709,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,154,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,529,231.76. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Natera Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NTRA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.12. 1,318,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,675. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $241.28. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. Natera’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 price target on shares of Natera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Natera by 30.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 3.0% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,965,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Natera by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

