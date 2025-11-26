Roelof Botha Sells 75,000 Shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) Director Roelof Botha sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $17,709,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,154,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,529,231.76. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Natera Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NTRA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.12. 1,318,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,675. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $241.28. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.09.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. Natera’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Natera by 30.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 3.0% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,965,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Natera by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
