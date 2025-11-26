ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

ZKH Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 85,649 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 78,212 shares.The stock last traded at $3.0950 and had previously closed at $3.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ZKH Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ZKH Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

ZKH Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZKH Group

The firm has a market cap of $535.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ZKH Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ZKH Group in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC bought a new position in ZKH Group in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZKH Group Company Profile

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

