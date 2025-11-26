Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) CEO Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum Sells 100,000 Shares

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,582,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,821,366 shares in the company, valued at $136,881,330.12. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 29,437 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $1,005,567.92.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 908,000 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $35,584,520.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 297,171 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $7,429,275.00.

Figure Technology Solutions Trading Up 4.7%

FIGR stock traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $35.31. 2,663,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,184. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

Figure Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:FIGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $156.03 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIGR. Zacks Research raised shares of Figure Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Figure Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Figure Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

