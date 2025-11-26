Insider Selling: Figma (NYSE:FIG) CEO Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) CEO Dylan Field sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dylan Field also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Dylan Field sold 62,500 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $2,172,500.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Dylan Field sold 3,029,063 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $112,984,049.90.

Figma Stock Performance

NYSE FIG traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $36.24. 4,787,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,155,817. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95. Figma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $142.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Figma last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.66. The business had revenue of $274.17 million during the quarter. Figma's revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Figma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Figma from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Figma in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Figma in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Figma from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Figma from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Figma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Figma in the third quarter worth about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Figma in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Figma Company Profile



Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

