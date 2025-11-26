Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 1.7% – Should You Buy?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $106.95 and last traded at $106.14. Approximately 27,861,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 40,020,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

Netflix Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a market cap of $449.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day moving average of $119.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $5.18. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 20,270 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $2,220,943.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 127,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,003,886.08. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $261,878.54. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,529,960 shares of company stock worth $175,427,521 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $7,929,645,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 128,553.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,881,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,536,466,000 after buying an additional 4,877,335 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 343,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,299,450,000 after buying an additional 2,463,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,164,134,000 after buying an additional 1,236,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

